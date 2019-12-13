Victory in presidential election in Venezuela attacked by provocations

The victory in the presidential elections in Venezuela has caused the expected reaction of the West. Paid radicals rushed to the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities brought in a sign of non-recognition of the results of the vote. Overnight, they set fire to at least five police stations, several city hall buildings and dozens of cars. According to the victorious Nicolas Maduro, there are attempts to organize a “fascist and counter-revolutionary coup d'état” in the country.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela:

“We've been through this before, we've seen this movie before, the same movie with a similar scenario. The main characters are the same: on one side, people who want peace, democracy, prosperity and progress, and on the other side, an elite full of hatred, with a fascist counter-revolutionary project linked to the US empire.”