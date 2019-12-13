3.43 RUB
Victory in presidential election in Venezuela attacked by provocations
The victory in the presidential elections in Venezuela has caused the expected reaction of the West. Paid radicals rushed to the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities brought in a sign of non-recognition of the results of the vote. Overnight, they set fire to at least five police stations, several city hall buildings and dozens of cars. According to the victorious Nicolas Maduro, there are attempts to organize a “fascist and counter-revolutionary coup d'état” in the country.
Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela:
“We've been through this before, we've seen this movie before, the same movie with a similar scenario. The main characters are the same: on one side, people who want peace, democracy, prosperity and progress, and on the other side, an elite full of hatred, with a fascist counter-revolutionary project linked to the US empire.”
China, Russia, Iran, Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua have confidently come out in support of Maduro and Caracas' efforts to defend peace and stability. Caracas recalled its ambassadors from a number of countries that did not recognize the outcome of the popular will. They include Argentina, Chile, Peru. This is not the first attempt by Western scriptwriters and their henchmen to reverse the history of sovereign Venezuela, which dared to claim an independent policy in a multipolar world.
