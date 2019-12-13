From different sides of the world, there are increasingly frequent calls for Kiev to begin negotiations with Russia on Moscow's terms. People in Ukraine also started talking about it - they criticized Vladimir Zelensky for his possible refusal to go to the G20 summit, if Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives there. Ukrainians even write in social networks: "It's time to remove Zelensky and find a way to negotiate with Putin"... But will it change the global balance, and why are Zelensky's policies so negative?



Maria Petrashko has an author's view of the situation.



Hello, everyone! I'm Maria Petrashko - The Agency of TV News! He is kind of a "servant of the people," but in the world they already call him a president with a superhuman complex, who thinks he is a superstar and a Macron's dog... We are talking about Ukrainian hype propagandist Vladimir Zelensky. He says loudly that the whole world owes to Ukraine. But in reality, it's nothing more than a publicity stunt. For example, the recent demand of the head of Ukraine to Israel: to help like other "democratic" countries. That is, to supply weapons, even more precisely - air defense and missile defense systems. Why did Zelensky think he had the right to dictate to Israel? And it was just on the eve of the November special parliamentary elections, when candidate Benjamin Netanyahu and current Israeli Defense Minister Beni Gantz openly declared that Ukraine will not receive any weapons.



Vladimir Zelensky in Q95 TV humor team: "Ukraine resembles an actress in a German adult film, who is ready to take in any amount from any side."



Did Zelensky’s team decide that they can influence the Knesset elections by pouring oil on flames of heated debates? Of course not, this team decides nothing at all. Washington has decided to probe Israel by using Zelensky. And here we are reminded of the upcoming midterm elections to the U.S. Congress In general, the Democrats (where congressmen have open anti-Israeli views), the situation with Israel is much worse than with the Republicans. But what does Washington have today? The savoury spit of the OPEC+ countries, which have decided to reduce their daily oil production, and Washington is not the law for them. In other words, there are very different centers of power in the Middle East, including Russia. ...You can probe the Israeli’s intentions using Zelensky as long as you want. But if Israeli air defense equipment and drones end up in Ukraine, then we should not be surprised if Russian air defense equipment, including S-400s, and the latest aircraft end up in Iran. When Israeli weapons fall into the hands of Russian soldiers-liberators in the special military operation zone, don’t you think they will take the weapons to pieces and hand over all the secrets of the firm to the firm's direct enemy, the Iran? So it is extremely disadvantageous for Israel to fit into this farce under the Q95 label.



Alexei Anpilogov, political scientist: We cannot now say that Ukraine is at war, is in conflict with the Russian Federation. No, this is already a conflict of at least 40 countries. These are mostly the NATO countries, which provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, both macroeconomical and militarily.



In general, direct public pressure on any government is a favorite tactic of Zelensky's team. It worked with Germany. Well, remember how the Ukrainian politicians insulted the Chancellor, then the commander-in-chief of the nationalists found complexes in the German government, saying that because of Germany's "Nazi past," the FRG refuses to supply tanks to Kiev. Of course, if Russian soldiers faced German tanks, the memory of the holy war for the fatherland might resurrect - the Germans are not so cautious here for nothing.



Yuri Svetov, political scientist and journalist: His ambassador to Germany publicly humiliated the chancellor. His foreign minister does not ask Germany for tanks, but orders them. Zelensky has adopted a superhuman complex, to whom the world owes, who is cared and helped by the whole world.



But it is not that Zelensky has good relations with the whole of Europe, as it might seem. In Hungary, for example, politicians openly point out Zelensky's mental problems, disapprove of the policy of sanctions because of the Kiev regime, and even forced Brussels to drop restrictions on Patriarch Kirill, which was Zelensky's personal shame. Kiev's Russophobic neighbor, Warsaw, supports it. But historically, any conflict ends in a Polish-Ukrainian or Ukrainian-Polish massacre... this time it is unlikely to be any different. France is getting colder too, without electricity, of course. Macron himself looks on fervently and warmly embraces Zelensky. But the people are already ready to strangle Emmanuel himself in their arms. The Charlie Hebdo cartoon illustrates the situation vividly: a French protest rally against rising utility rates is an everyday business this fall. President Macron is depicted as the driver of a water truck, and Zelensky as his little dog obediently sniffing the food. That is, Zelensky is a dog in the eyes of the French, who covers up all the mistakes of the French government. And to Macron's calls, "Go home!" the protesters respond: "The water is warmer here!"



More and more often there are statements about the need to start negotiations with Russia on Moscow's terms. But in response to this, Zelensky only continues to hype. Perhaps it was his habit of hype that pushed him to appeal to the head of China not to support Russia. And helping Ukraine, again by supplying arms and sponsoring the Nazis... The comedian does not know how such a confrontation between the two superpowers can end up for the whole world. The Chinese didn't understand the humor at all, Q95 probably wasn't broadcast in China.



This is how ordinary Chinese residents reacted to the outburst of the Kiev authorities:



"China cannot stop the war in Ukraine. Only Americans can do that. Stop refueling Ukraine with weapons and start negotiating directly with Russia.



"Zelensky? Who are you to talk to Xi Jinping?"



Of course, if he did not feel the support of his Washington handlers behind his back, Zelensky would hardly dare to look toward Asia at all. But the masters do not care: their task is to set our region on fire along the entire perimeter, and with provocations against Belarus - the political technologists were testing whether they could withstand it and whether we would fall for it. Belarus, on the other hand, makes it clear: if you touch us, the answer will not be long in coming, and Kiev, after talentless provocations, intentions to strike at its neighbors, recruitment of spies by the Ukrainian Security Service and silly jokes like declaring our President wanted, receives a serious threat from the north. We are not far from Kiev and the allied Belarusian-Russian grouping is actively deploying in self-defense... simply because we want peace! And we always did our best for a peaceful settlement.



Veronika Stepanova, psychologist:



"Zelensky does not have a father archetype. And yet, the head of state is obliged to possess this archetype. He is obligated to be a daddy, a father. He doesn't have that in him. And not because of his age. Believe me, Lukashenko had this father’s attitude even when he was 40, 30 and 20. He was born with this core of a father."



Playing a superhuman with U.S. colonizers behind you is one thing. And being really supreme as the leader of a sovereign country is quite different, when you bear the responsibility if something happens.



Learn more honest news and political analysis in our telegram feeds.



