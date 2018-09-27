PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Honorary Consulate of Belarus opened in Barcelona

The opening ceremony was held with participation of distinguished guests from the Spanish government. Ambassador of Belarus to France, Spain and Portugal Pavel Latushko called the opening of the consulate an important foreign policy event in the history of the two countries. The diplomatic circles are sure that this will positively affect the increase of mutual tourist flow, and will simplify the work for business representatives.

Belarus and Spain have a good history of relationships. The Belarusian embassy is working in Madrid, the honorary consulate of Belarus operates in Alicante since 2015. According to the Spanish authorities almost two thousand our compatriots live in Catalonia, and Barcelona is one of the most popular destinations for our tourists. 

