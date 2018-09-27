3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Honorary Consulate of Belarus opened in Barcelona
The opening ceremony was held with participation of distinguished guests from the Spanish government. Ambassador of Belarus to France, Spain and Portugal Pavel Latushko called the opening of the consulate an important foreign policy event in the history of the two countries. The diplomatic circles are sure that this will positively affect the increase of mutual tourist flow, and will simplify the work for business representatives.
Belarus and Spain have a good history of relationships. The Belarusian embassy is working in Madrid, the honorary consulate of Belarus operates in Alicante since 2015. According to the Spanish authorities almost two thousand our compatriots live in Catalonia, and Barcelona is one of the most popular destinations for our tourists.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All