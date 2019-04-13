3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarusian Ambassador to France presents credentials to Emmanuel Macron
The solemn ceremony was held in the Elysee Palace. The diplomat and the head of the Fifth Republic also exchanged views on the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations, including the positions of Minsk and Paris on the relevant issues of the international agenda. The priorities are cooperation on safety and environmental issues.
