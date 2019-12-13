Belarusian government develops anti-sanctions measures

The parliamentarians are discussing how to counteract the attempts to destroy our economy and reduce the impact of Western restrictions. The government is developing the anti-sanctions measures. A three-tiered response system has been built as part of this. The First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolay Snopkov told the deputies and senators about the economy in the current conditions. The policy of unfriendly countries has shown how urgent it is for Belarus to expand the production of domestic products. Today, import substitution is an issue of economic sovereignty for our country. The task of reorientation of export supplies is also being worked out. The most promising markets are Russia and China.



In addition, the MPs approved a bill to regulate relations in the sphere of renewable energy sources. The document is aimed to support the real economy and population by restraining the growth of power tariffs. It also means an uninterrupted supply of energy and efficient integration of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. Ultimately, all this is aimed at the energy security of Belarus.



