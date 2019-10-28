3.42 RUB
Regional Mass Media Forum held at headquarters of Federation of Trade Unions
The forum highlighted the role of internet sites in the election campaign, features of the future candidate, trends and anti-trends of e-information. The topic was the upcoming elections, with emphasis on the importance of the compliance with the law.
150 journalists from all over the country discussed the methods for providing information to the audience, options for the interaction of editorial offices with candidates. The regional media noted it is necessary to increase analytical materials on social and political issues as well. Fake news is a hot issue for the whole world today. Now the social network is full of them. The relevant agency noted the growth of trust in traditional media.
Pavel Legky, First Deputy Information Minister: “The main task of the media is not just to talk about the elections, but also to encourage people to take part in them. This is an extremely important period for our society. Ensuring equal conditions for all candidates, who participate in the campaign, is one of the tasks of the election period. "
Elena Mankevich, Deputy Chairperson of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus: “The way journalists demonstrate the conduction of the election campaign plays a big role. The voter must know the candidate he will vote for."
Three hundreds of the trade union representatives from all over the country joined the territorial and district election commissions. 10 heads of the trade union organizations apply to the House of Representatives.
