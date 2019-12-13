3.43 RUB
Prime Minister of Belarus presents new head to staff of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus
On behalf of the head of state, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko has presented the new head of the Foreign Ministry Maxim Ryzhenkov to the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BelTA informs.
Maxim Ryzhenkov is not new to the Foreign Ministry system. He started his career in the ministry, and in other positions, including as first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, he supervised international cooperation. "I have no doubt that you will immerse yourself in the work you know well as quickly as possible," Roman Golovchenko emphasized.
As it was previously reported, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko appointed Maxim Ryzhenkov as Minister of Foreign Affairs on the eve. Sergei Aleinik, who held this position, became a member of the Council of the Republic.
"You are a tough, demanding man. The Foreign Ministry needs to be brought to its senses. I'm speaking openly: the Foreign Ministry needs to be shaken up to start working," said the head of state to the new minister.
Alexander Lukashenko warned that "no one should do the work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and no one should push or bend the minister and the ministry. In this regard, the President noted the character of Maxim Ryzhenkov, with whom such attempts will not succeed in principle.
As for Sergei Aleinik, the head of state explained that in the Council of the Republic he will be in charge of parliamentary control over the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
