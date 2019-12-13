Prime Ministers of EAEU Member States to meet in Minsk

Big Politics Week in Minsk. The Prime Ministers of the EAEU countries are going to meet in the Belarusian capital. A meeting of the Intergovernmental Council in a narrow circle will be held on June 20, while on Tuesday, the participants will continue in an extended format. The agenda includes the development of transport infrastructure, digital economy, electronic commerce, customs cooperation. The heads of government will discuss the introduction of marking of goods in the Eurasian Union, the establishment of a commission for cooperation and import substitution in industry, as well as the effectiveness of measures to curb violations of the common rules of competition.