Alexander Lukashenko to take part in CSTO summit in Yerevan

The President of Belarus has left for Armenia on a working visit. Forge No. 1 is heading to Yerevan, where Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The event will be held in the narrow and enlarged format.The leaders of the organization member states will discuss the relevant problems and challenges.



Reporters and journalists have already gathered in anticipation of the meeting of the leaders of the military-political bloc - the meeting is in the spotlight. Security issues are in the foreground today. There are enough contradictions within the union (Karabakh, difficulties on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border), and external threats. The geopolitical situation is getting more and more aggravated. As for the negotiations at the highest level, there is a joint meeting of the heads of the foreign and defense ministries and the secretaries of the Security Councils.



How important is this summit for Minsk? Belarus assumes presidency in the association. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to announce the priorities of our presidency.



But in general, there is no secret from the Belarusian side: the CSTO should be an effective organization that can resolve conflicts. Today, unity is certainly not a bad thing.



