We must be strong to preserve peace in our country - President of Belarus

We must be strong to preserve peace in our country, traditions, spiritual core. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at the session of the VII Belarusian People's Congress on April 24, BelTA writes.

"We must be strong to be able to protect the weak, to help everyone who needs our help. We must be strong to be heard in the international political arena. And our voice is heard in the world and will be heard," the head of state emphasized.

The President also noted: "We have traveled together a very interesting path to the formation of our national democracy - six Belarusian People's Congresses, four national referendums. We have created the foundation of civil society - a strong and patriotic society.

The head of state noted that he counts on the common aspiration for economic, scientific, social, spiritual and cultural development, which is made up of labor, intellect, talent and moral strength of everyone.

Alexander Lukashenko also said: "Our Motherland has no one but us. Only we know what the future of Belarus should be, what our country should be like, how to make it stronger. Only we know it, and no one else."