President of Belarus sign laws on ratification of EAEU documents

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed laws, which ratified two protocols on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and the Agreement on the implementation of auditing activities within the EAEU, the press service of the head of state said.



The Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU provides a comprehensive adjustment of the document in the light of the law enforcement practice (with more than 130 amendments). In particular, gaps in legal regulation are eliminated and the terminology used in the agreement is harmonized. The amendments also concern the issues of application of anti-dumping measures in relation to third countries, collection of indirect taxes and control over their payment, as well as competition and state price regulation.



The Eurasian Economic Commission is vested with additional powers, including the assessment of the regulatory impact of draft international treaties within the EAEU, which may affect the conditions for doing business, to agree on the extension of state price regulation. The protocol contains solutions to a number of issues that arose in the administration of indirect taxes in mutual trade of economic entities of the EAEU countries.



Another ratified protocol introduces amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU with regard to pension security of officials and employees of the EEC and the Court of the EAEU, who are citizens of Russia.



The implementation of the agreement on auditing activities will make it possible to adopt common approaches to the regulation of auditing activities, to ensure the provision and receipt of auditing services without exceptions and limitations, to recognize qualification certificates and audit reports.



