President of Belarus proposes to raise cooperation with Ethiopia to qualitatively new level

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, BelTA informs.

The strong friendship between the peoples of Belarus and Ethiopia can be considered the main achievement in the bilateral relations over this period, the Belarusian leader said.

"All three decades Minsk and Addis Ababa have been adhering to the traditions of benevolence and trust," the congratulatory message reads. - Both countries are consistent supporters of strengthening the principles of multilateralism in world affairs, the collective search for answers to global challenges and threats based on international law, respect for the identity of peoples and their ability to determine their own future. This has laid a solid foundation for the progressive development of Belarusian-Ethiopian cooperation.

The head of state emphasized that Ethiopia is now a very significant and reliable partner for Belarus in the African region. "I believe that the time has come to raise the bilateral interaction to a qualitatively new level, to fill it with substantial practical content in order to get tangible results in the economic and humanitarian spheres," the President noted.