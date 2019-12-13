President of Belarus receives report from head of Investigation Committee

Works of Investigation Committee, the fight against crime the state of affairs within the department were at the highlight today.





The President received the head of the Investigative Committee. Alexander Lukashenko recalled that the appointment of Dmitry Gory to this position took place in March this year. A lot has already been done. The new leader has been actively involved in the work. In general, the situation remains difficult, given the challenges of the past year. We need to keep abreast. The decision to create an independent investigation body in the country was made 10 years and it turned out to be worthwhile.

The President was also interested in the progress of the investigation of the most resonant criminal cases and the fight against digital crimes: The information environment is increasingly becoming a platform for crimes, blackmail and extortion.

It is important to inform citizens in a timely manner and to establish clear interaction between all interested parties. At the same time, the President is sure that no machines can replace a person. The Investigation Committee should hire top-class professionals hence the Head of State pays much attention to the work with personnel.