President of Belarus participates in CSTO summit - Alexander Lukashenko urges his colleagues to adopt common position on Afghanistan

What is happening in Afghanistan and how does it affect the security of the CSTO member states? This is the main and the only topic of the CSTO Extraordinary Summit, which was held today via video link. Our President participated in the summit. Alexander Lukashenko urged his colleagues to adopt a common position on Afghanistan. Of course, Belarus was not as deeply involved into the Afghan events as Tajikistan or Russia. But the developments there can fire back drastically on the Union in general and on our country in particular. The Belarusian leader reminded about the problem of refugees and migrants - and the number of Afghans among them is growing. This flow goes through Belarus to the European Union. There are promises in words to accept refugees, but in reality Poland pushes them back. These are the consequences of 20 years of Western thoughtless policy of implanting the so-called "principles of democracy". In Belarus, they are cautiously and attentively observing the events in Afghanistan. Today, the leaders of the CSTO countries agreed that additional measures should be taken to enhance the security of its member states.