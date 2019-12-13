3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Belarus holds phone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister. The two sides informed each other on the situation in Belarus and Armenia. They discussed the problematic issues within the CSTO framework. The Armenian Prime Minister dwelled on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and possible ways to develop it.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All