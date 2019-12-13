PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus holds phone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with the Armenian Prime Minister. The two sides informed each other on the situation in Belarus and Armenia. They discussed the problematic issues within the CSTO framework. The Armenian Prime Minister dwelled on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and possible ways to develop it.

