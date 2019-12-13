President of Belarus looks forward to dynamic expansion of cooperation with Iran

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and the citizens of this country on the new year 1403 according to the Iranian calendar on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, BelTA reports.

"I note with great pleasure the friendly nature of interaction between our countries, which is based on the principles of openness, respect and equal dialog. I am convinced that this year Minsk and Tehran will continue to dynamically expand cooperation in accordance with the agreements reached at the highest level during my visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran last March. May the awakening that the spring holiday Nowruz brings contribute to Your Excellency's responsible work," the congratulatory message reads.