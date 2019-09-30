3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
President of Belarus leaves for Armenia on two-day working visit
The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Yerevan. The meeting of heads of states will be held in a narrow and expanded format. The agenda includes about a dozen and a half issues. The leaders of the EEU member states will talk about economic cooperation, financial policy, energy, international activities and development of cooperation with third countries. In his speech at the summit, Alexander Lukashenko will outline the position of Belarus on the urgent issues of the EEU states interaction and further development of the association.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All