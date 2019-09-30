President of Belarus leaves for Armenia on two-day working visit

The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Yerevan. The meeting of heads of states will be held in a narrow and expanded format. The agenda includes about a dozen and a half issues. The leaders of the EEU member states will talk about economic cooperation, financial policy, energy, international activities and development of cooperation with third countries. In his speech at the summit, Alexander Lukashenko will outline the position of Belarus on the urgent issues of the EEU states interaction and further development of the association.