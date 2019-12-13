PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

President of Belarus approves draft agreement with Kyrgyzstan on readmission

Alexander Lukashenko has approved the draft agreement between the government of Belarus and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on readmission as a basis for negotiations.

The President signed the corresponding decree No. 355 on September 10, BelTA reported citing the press service of the head of state.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is authorized to negotiate the draft agreement and sign it.

