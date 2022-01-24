President of Belarus approves decision on protection of state border in 2022

Belarus is going to step up its border protection. New challenges compel us to seek an adequate response. The protection of the state border was discussed in the Palace of Independence. The President met with Anatoly Lappo, Head of the State Border Committee. He also approved the decision on protection of the state border in 2022. This is a traditional procedure and one of the most important elements of effective provision of border security. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that successful border protection today is a guarantee of the country's independence and sovereignty. The past year was a serious test for the border guards. The migration crisis, the build-up of the NATO contingent at the borders of the Union State, provocations, sanctions are only some of the threats that make Belarus react fast.

The situation on the border with Ukraine requires special attention. The policy of its leadership does not help to ease tensions in the region and poses additional threats. Belarus is forced to increase the density of protection of its southern borders and reinforce their engineering coverage. The meeting focused on the State Border Committee's proposals in the southern area this year.



