President of Belarus to Head of Republic of Tyva: We have to lay a strong foundation for our cooperation

Today, the Head of State met with the Governor of the Republic of Tyva. The delegation of this Russian Region is visiting Minsk for the first time.

The head of the region Vladislav Khovalyg considers expanding the geography of the partnership to be his primary task. Therefore, today we have identified the main priorities for joint work in the future. First, this is an increase in trade. In this respect, the indicators are modest. There are needs in Tyva to increase its industrial potential. Russian guests will see our capabilities when they visit the engineering plants. Tyva has developed a program to improve the quality of passenger transportation, as modern transport is needed. Belarusians are ready to organize supplies and share their experience and expertise in agriculture. Belarusian food products are not supplied to Tyva, but despite the distance of 5 thousand kilometers, it is possible to build the optimal logistics.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is ready to offer the region everything it needs. And the partners will be able to negotiate! The President urged not only for direct supplies, but also for industrial cooperation, export of services and technology transfer promising in bilateral relations. One of the promising areas is the agro-industrial complex.

The meeting also touched upon the situation with the development of the pandemic and the treatment of coronavirus. Alexander Lukashenko once again emphasized that our countries have set the right course! And he told about his personal experience of confronting the virus. “I stayed it on my feet,” said the President about Omicron..