Any attacks on the state will be given a decent legal response. This was the main instruction of the President today following the meeting on the improvement of legislation.

The past year has become a serious challenge for everyone. Attempts to swing the inside political situation continue to this day. Now they have spread to Russia. But as Alexander Lukashenko warned, this is not an accident. And in the near future, the situation is unlikely to be calmer. The state's response will be exclusively legal. The main thing is that there should be no gaps in the laws. This will make it possible to promptly identify and suppress any actions against the state. The President urges, among other things, to take into account the best European and American experience.

The domestic legal system has been criticized for so long by the advanced democracies of the world. Laws similar to those of the US, Germany, France and Russia are already underway. Analysts have no are asking only one question: will the notorious "double standard" of our Western "partners" allow them to say "this is different" or "this is not democratic" to the literal translation of their own laws.

Official Minsk is consistently softening the laws. So, our responsibility for libel and fakes is one of the mildest in Europe. The same applies to economic crimes, money laundering, tax evasion. The same tendency is in the field of combating extremism. As if our radicals are less dangerous.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: “The past year has become instructive for all of us in many respects. Processions of protestors, calls for strikes at factories, sabotage on the railroad, threats and violence against government officials, hacker attacks on state information resources, and so on. This is far from a complete list of what we had to face.

All this subversive activity was actively directed and financed from abroad through social networks and messengers, the information aimed at discrediting efforts to restore order in Belarus was spread."

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "In general, I advise you, when developing these norms, simply take these norms from the French, Germans, Russians, other countries, and just transfer them ito our legislation. Then no one will reproach us. We take normative legal acts from the "stronghold of civilization", implement and adapt them to our country.

All these questions should be answered by the bodies that are at the forefront of countering attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

So let's learn from the examples of Germany, France, the United States of America. Just don't shoot a woman who went through four wars and defended the interests of the United States of America. This is what we shouldn't learn from them."

Why is complacency so dangerous for Belarus today? Professionals are working against us, Maidan has already been launched, a lot of money has been spent on it, and a new goal has already been set - Moscow, the Kremlin, Putin.

The events of recent weeks in Russia have proved the validity of one more thesis - Belarus was a test of Russian stability. Today, parallels in goals, emotional tools, external pressure and even chants in the square are not seen only by the blind.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: “The latest events in Russia indicate that we absolutely definitely caught the direction of action from abroad against us in the first half of last year. You remember that, I have said more than once that They need Belarus as a springboard for an attack on the Russian Federation. We have cited many facts.

The deep reason is that Belarus and Russia will not be allowed to live in peace. No one needs Russia, which is not subject to Washington and European Unions. And this is the current goal of foreign action. And they are doing chaos in Russia and Belarus."

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: “The main difference is that they decided to carry out a blitzkrieg in August, instantly overthrow the government, or at least show that the government has fallen, and bring in NATO troops here.

In Russia, they will act for a long time. They perfectly understand that blitzkrieg is impossible in Russia. And this is for a long time.

No one will forgive Putin that he united Russia. No one will forgive him that he stopped the wars in Russia and that he gathered Russia together. No one will forgive him for this: neither the Americans, nor the European Union, nor the internal liberals. And he must be ready for this. I know that he is ready for this, he is an experienced person."

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: “We saw this. We constantly informed the Russians. We saw that everything is being prepared for Russia. Russia and the people in Russia should also understand: they want Russia again to return to the mid-90s, when advisers from the United States of America and NATO sat in the government, the FSB, and the Presidential Administration and advised what to do with weapons, nuclear weapon, etc. I know this firsthand. I worked then with the leadership of Russia and saw what was happening in Russia. With the coming of Putin, they have calmed the country. Therefore, no one will forgive him. You have to be ready for this.

We constantly communicate with the President of Russia, with other officials, discuss these issues, and in this we are absolutely united. Before that we were on the same side of the barricades, we will stay there."

What laws and codes will change in Belarus? We are talking about the Criminal and Labor Codes. A revision of the law on extremism and the norm against the glorification of Nazism is expected. Plus, increased protection of personal data and privacy in general. Aggression against judges, teachers, security officials, journalists and other social groups will be punished to the maximum just like in the countries of the "civilized" West.

Alexander Rakhmanov, Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: “In accordance with the concept of national security, ineffectiveness, imperfection of the current legislation, its inability to timely and timely respond to emerging risks, challenges and threats is unacceptable.

In order to prevent this from happening in the future, it is necessary to make appropriate changes to the administrative, criminal, criminal procedure and electoral legislation.