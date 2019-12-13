President on new bills: We must fulfill what we have promised

That is why the development of civil society and the party system is under the control of the head of state. The most important emphasis here is that parties and public associations are not used by external players to destabilize the situation in the country. We have seen how it worked in 1920. And such structures have no place in Belarus. The current geopolitics makes its corrections in the socio-political modernization. But the position of Alexander Lukashenko on this issue is very firm. We must fulfill what we have promised.

Considering this topic and the legal projects, we will be exposed to harsh criticism both from one side and from the other. Our supporters will criticize us for the fact and rightly so, that we are not in time to carry out these activities and unfold processes of party structure in the country and as a result the creation of parties. The situation in the world is very tense, all the more so because the world is very tense around us. At a time like this, any state mobilizes and concentrates around one figure, for us it is the President under the Constitution, and we started party-building. New parties will appear, and naturally new centers of power will be created. Naturally, society will be structured around these parties, people will be mobilized, and so on. That is to say, when it is necessary to unite, we will sort of begin a process of disengagement. But this way we will be criticized by our supporters, and they will be right. On the other hand, if we go this way and accept these two laws, they will criticize that we are not democratic enough, that we are creating a peculiar system, a political system of society, which was not known before or is not known in the world until now. People will criticize us for not being radical enough, but I'm proceeding from the fact that we promised, we reflected that in our time before the Constitution was adopted. We promised our society that we would solve these issues. We made promises and we must keep them.