President reveals details of attempted terrorist attack in Machulischy

Today, right during the ceremony of awarding state awards, the President revealed the details of the attempted terrorist attack in Machulishchy. Alexander Lukashenko told about the detention of a terrorist of the Ukrainian special services and his accomplices in Belarus, who had been involved in the attempted sabotage of the A-50 plane at Machulishchi airfield.

Alexander Lukashenko said that the beginning of everything was laid eight months or six months ago. Exactly this remains to be determined. The place of the events was Kiev. "The Security Service of Ukraine, the CIA developed an operation against the Republic of Belarus. A terrorist has been prepared. He is a Russian with a Russian passport and a Ukrainian passport. He was born in Krivoy Rog, lived in Crimea. He was recruited by the Ukrainian secret service in 2014, I think. An IT guy or well versed in IT technology. He was prepared to commit terrorist acts," the President of Belarus shared the details.

The saboteur was prepared by representatives of the SBU, using the highest technology. "What we saw during the operation in Belarus - it was really something incredible. The highest technology was used. He was trained in all this in more than one month. After training he was routed (so they say in the KGB) to our territory," said the President.

Naturally, he could not cross the border with Ukraine - it is closed. So the route Warsaw - Brest, Warsaw - Lodz - Riga - Pskov was chosen. And then Minsk.

"After the terrorist attack and the attempt to blow up the plane - an expensive, spy plane - A-50, routes were created to get him (the terrorist - BelTA's commentary) out of Belarus. It was a very valuable person for them, we realized," said Alexander Lukashenko.

"By my order, even before the trip to China, I gave the toughest orders to law enforcement officers.

The borders of Belarus were closed. "But we understood that our main problem is the Belarusian-Russian border. We have no military units there. And there is no border between Russia and Belarus. And our main task was to prevent his penetration into Russia. Because in the vast, bottomless Russia it would be very difficult to find him. We were aware of that and therefore hundreds, maybe thousands of people - military of all units - were raised to shut down Belarus," said the Belarusian leader.

There were certain actions, deployed anti-terrorist headquarters led by the chairman of the KGB of Belarus, Ivan Tertel. "We provoked the Ukrainians, showing them that we carry out some operations there. They succumbed to our movements and actually showed by their actions where they want to take this terrorist. Naturally, Lappo covered the border. They noticed that they would not be able to get across the border. And they began to use a back-up option to get him out of here. But before they could get him out, they had to create a new channel," said the President.

Alexander Lukashenko said what struck him about the whole operation was the use of the highest technology: "They created a special program for him, they gave him special phones, on which they monitored his every move in audio and video mode. They could see where he was moving, who he was meeting and talking to, and so on. Then there was a parallel phone. That's very important-the second thing that surprised me. He left this phone (unknown to us, unfamiliar to us) in the apartment, took a parallel phone, and already they were controlling him on this phone."

"It was an order from the SS: when we go into this apartment on the tracks - they will see us right away. And so it happened. At this point, to be honest, being in China, I had already begun to doubt, after your report, that we would find him quickly," the President shared details.

He continued: "My second incredible surprise was when you, in analyzing thousands of calls, negotiations, meetings and conversations of all kinds of scoundrels outside and inside our country, they figured him out. When they got to that point, he waited for a new route, they got him in the first apartment - near Borovlyany in some house of a garden association.

You can draw the conclusion. That's what I always said - that we should never be complacent.

"The commands went from the SBU to the fugitive abroad (in this case, in Poland), and from there they contacted (in this case, it was the doctor) the scum here and helped him hide both at the beginning and at the end of our operation. So I guess God helped and a miracle happened. Thanks to our operatives from the State Security Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and border guards, we tracked him down and detained him. Today we have detained more than 20 accomplices, who are on the territory of Belarus. The rest are hiding abroad

"To avoid any talk, and I'm not denying it, I ordered a few days ago (even before the operation) to make the most brutal sweep across the country. That taught us a lesson. They are hiding and sitting. Sitting and waiting for something. It will be like in 1941, what is there to hide: when the fascists came here, there were these cells, they had accomplices. Nothing has changed. So we have to find them, said the Belarusian leader.And I want to tell them to get ready. We are already on our way to them. Our guys are on the doorstep, let them get ready. We will find them all. We'll just weed them out of our community."

"They still haven't figured it out in those two and a half years. They haven't understood that we're being human to them: if you come to your senses, come back. And that doesn't invalidate anything. There are some fools, some stupefied people, let them go back. The statements are already coming in. But those, who have committed and especially now are committing such crimes and are supporters of terrorists - we'll find them," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the actions of an attempt to blow up an airplane had no military value. "Even if something had happened to that plane, it wasn't the only one. Everything was calculated for the media. And everything was linked, like links in one chain - we have the terrorist attack in Machulishchi and in the Bryansk region, when a sabotage and reconnaissance group from the territory of Ukraine - about 40, or maybe more, scum - came in, shot civilians, wounded a child (you are aware of the case). These were links in the same chain. To show the West what they are still capable of. We need the money. And our fugitives hoped to get funding for this," said the President.

He instructed to tell the media about all the details: "Show it all in detail, show the ugly people in Poland and Ukraine, who are ready to destroy the country for a biscuit, to betray our homeland, but to destroy our people. We must show in dynamics how they shouted that "everyone, those who committed the attack in Machulischy, they are already abroad. By doing so, they pushed the belief in us that they are here. If they were abroad, they would have shown them. Then I told the security forces: "Look, he's here!" And we actively started searching here."

"It's good, it's a brilliant operation. It's unbelievable to identify and apprehend all the accomplices in just four or five days, to find a needle in a haystack. But one can't relax in any case," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "There is one conclusion. I used to think that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelensky supported his people. President Zelensky is just an asshole. He is just an asshole! Such operations are not carried out without the approval of the head of the country and the commander-in-chief. I tell you this as President."

"He runs around Belarus, sends people to us and asks, as I said: 'Let's make a non-aggression pact, let's agree, we have no problems with you.' To which I said, "We're not going to attack." - "No, let's sign a treaty under the auspices of the United Nations that you won't attack us." You heard all those statements. And at the same time... Well, the challenge is made," said Alexander Lukashenko.

At the same time he stressed that Belarus does not intend to be dragged into the war: "If they are counting (I know that they want to drag us into the war on the command of the Americans) ... If you think that you made this challenge and will drag us into the war tomorrow, which today is already happening throughout Europe, you are mistaken.

"Once again I want to emphasize, especially to the local scum and those who have fled: they are all identified, we will find them, there, abroad. And to the fugitives I repeat: get ready, we are already coming to you. And do not howl. And don't post on those messenger services. We have strong nerves, we know what to do," said the head of state.