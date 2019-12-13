Presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan discuss situation in both countries and current international agenda by phone

Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev discussed the situation in both countries and the current international agenda over the phone this morning.



The Belarusian leader thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the support and supply of hydrocarbons to our country. The leaders noted that the growth of trade between the countries is encouraging. At the same time, there is still much potential for the development of bilateral relations. The President of Azerbaijan informed in detail about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope that the situation would be resolved in the coming days.



As far as the bilateral Belarusian-Azerbaijani agenda is concerned, there are several key areas for cooperation. The heads of state discussed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached during Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Baku. An Azerbaijani delegation of urban planning experts will arrive in our country in the near future. Together with their Belarusian counterparts, they will adopt a plan of construction work in the region. We are also expecting an agricultural delegation interested in the Belarusian experience.