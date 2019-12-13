Putin about negotiations in Minsk: The meeting was very fruitful

The Belarusian-Russian talks at the highest level in Minsk were very effective. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the end of the enlarged talks with the members of the governments, BelTA informs.

"It seems to me that today's meeting was very fruitful," said the Russian leader.

Vladimir Putin noted that people will judge the decisions adopted during the negotiations by the results of joint work. "But on the whole, if you look at the fact that last year there was already a 30% increase in trade turnover - these are specific things. These are jobs, wages for people. And this year we can reach $40 billion, which is a big, serious volume," said the President of Russia.