Rachkov at OSCE PA meeting: Belarus advocates for new security architecture

Belarus proposes focusing efforts on restoring professional political and military-political dialogue. This was stated by Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives on International Affairs, during a meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee in The Hague.

The diplomat stated that Belarus consistently advocates for the formation of a new security architecture in the Eurasian space. Minsk's conceptual proposals, the speaker noted, are presented in the document "Charter on Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century."

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The parliamentarian also touched on the additional resolution on Belarus proposed by a Swedish parliamentarian, noting its anti-Belarusian bias and clearly biased and partisan nature.

Sergei Rachkov called on the project's initiators not to interfere in our country's internal affairs under the guise of supposed concern for human rights and regional security, and to withdraw the document.