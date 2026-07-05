The 33rd annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly continues in The Hague. Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Sergei Rachkov addressed the session on democracy, human rights, and humanitarian issues.

He recalled that the OSCE's humanitarian sphere was conceived as a space for building trust, promoting mutual understanding, and finding unifying solutions. However, as the diplomat noted, today this sphere is increasingly becoming an arena for political confrontation, sanctions, restrictions on contacts, and the severing of professional, educational, scientific, and cultural ties. Minsk is particularly concerned about the practice of double standards.

As an example, Sergei Rachkov cited the anti-Belarusian supplementary resolution initiated by a Swedish parliamentarian, which is extremely biased and politicized. Furthermore, during his speech, the diplomat highlighted issues such as the fight against intolerance, discrimination, and attempts to rewrite history.

Sergei Rachkov:

"Belarus is convinced that human rights must be considered in their entirety and interrelatedness. We consider any form of glorification of Nazism, justification of war crimes, and the destruction of historical memory unacceptable. Preserving the truth about the tragic events of the past is an important condition for preventing new conflicts and strengthening mutual respect between peoples."

Belarus' voice was also heard loudly at the meeting devoted to economic issues, science, technology, and the environment. In his speech, Oleg Rummo, a member of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic on International Affairs and National Security, noted that economic and environmental security have historically been areas where states have found common ground even during periods of profound political disagreement. Unfortunately, however, the potential of this area is far from being fully utilized today. Instead of consolidating efforts, the international community is faced with artificial restrictions and the disruption of logistical links. Minsk calls for cooperation to strengthen global food security.

"Belarus consistently advocates for strengthening transport and logistical connectivity, developing international transport corridors, and eliminating artificial barriers to the movement of goods and services. Food security issues remain no less pressing. The Belarusian state, as a significant producer of agricultural products and mineral fertilizers, is ready to continue its contribution to strengthening global food security," emphasized Oleg Rummo.

Oleg Rummo also noted that environmental issues should not become hostage to the political situation. Instead, they should remain a space for professional interaction and the joint search for solutions.