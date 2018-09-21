Development of relations with Latin American countries among Belarus ' priorities
This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Boleslav Pirshtuk during a meeting with a delegation of Latin American Parliament headed by its Chairman Elias Castillo. Following the talks, the parties expressed mutual interest in enhancing cooperation. The program of the visit includes a visit to a number of enterprises. Thus, Latin American parliamentarians will be able to get acquainted with the industrial potential of our country.