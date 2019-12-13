3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians. The meeting may take place in Gomel. The delegation includes representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and other Russian agencies, including the presidential administration. Now Moscow is waiting for Kiev's decision, said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. The Foreign Ministry of Belarus told our agency that Minsk had prepared everything necessary for the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Gomel.
