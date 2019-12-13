3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
GDP to grow by 2.9 % in 2022
The government defined the Republican budget of Belarus for 2022 to retain its social orientation. Today, the draft socio-economic development forecast, the main monetary policy and the republican budget for the next year are being discussed. GDP will grow by 2.9 %, the real income went up by 2 % and exports augmented by almost 6.5 %.
The budget deficit in 2022 cannot be avoided yet. But it will be only 1.6 % of GDP, which is less than this year, says the Ministry of Finance. While setting realistic plans for the development of the economy, the five-year economy program remains a priority.
