GDP to grow by 2.9 % in 2022

The government defined the Republican budget of Belarus for 2022 to retain its social orientation. Today, the draft socio-economic development forecast, the main monetary policy and the republican budget for the next year are being discussed. GDP will grow by 2.9 %, the real income went up by 2 % and exports augmented by almost 6.5 %.

The budget deficit in 2022 cannot be avoided yet. But it will be only 1.6 % of GDP, which is less than this year, says the Ministry of Finance. While setting realistic plans for the development of the economy, the five-year economy program remains a priority.