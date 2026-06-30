Rybakov: Attempts to intimidate Belarus are unacceptable

The drone attack on a Belarusian bus carrying children was a deliberate act of violence and aggression. This was stated by Belarus's Permanent Representative to the UN, Valentin Rybakov, at an urgent meeting of the Security Council convened in connection with the drone attack on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens in the Bryansk Region. The diplomat reported that objects with markings in Ukrainian were seized during an inspection of the scene.

"Whoever struck the Belarusian bus acted deliberately and provocatively. Such actions are deliberately aimed at escalating the conflict and drawing Belarus into the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This is an attempt to create a pretext to pit Belarus against Ukraine and draw our country into war. The price of these actions is, unfortunately, the lives and health of Belarusian citizens," emphasized Valentin Rybakov, Belarus's Permanent Representative to the UN.