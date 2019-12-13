Rybakov: Belarus has repeatedly called not to interfere in its internal affairs

Belarus has repeatedly called not to interfere in its internal affairs. This was stated by Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov at the meeting of the UN Security Council on the theme "Threats to international peace and security," BelTA informs.

"We also appeal to all those willing to deal with human rights issues that supposedly exist in Belarus. We suggest you first deal with your own problems in your own countries. For example, the problems of pensioners of the present and the future, the problems of presidents past and present, and perhaps future," said Valentin Rybakov.