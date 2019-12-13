3.42 RUB
Rybakov: Belarus has repeatedly called not to interfere in its internal affairs
Belarus has repeatedly called not to interfere in its internal affairs. This was stated by Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov at the meeting of the UN Security Council on the theme "Threats to international peace and security," BelTA informs.
"We also appeal to all those willing to deal with human rights issues that supposedly exist in Belarus. We suggest you first deal with your own problems in your own countries. For example, the problems of pensioners of the present and the future, the problems of presidents past and present, and perhaps future," said Valentin Rybakov.
The diplomat stressed that Belarus has repeatedly urged not to interfere in its internal affairs and to deal with their own countries and the real problems of human rights: to decent life, health and security. "And do not even try to speculate on the desires of the Belarusian people while making critical domestic policy decisions in the country. You don't have the slightest idea what the Belarusian people really think," said the Belarusian Ambassador.
