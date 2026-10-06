Ryzhenkov: A Lukashenko–Trump Meeting Needs Substance, Not Ceremony

A meeting between the leaders of Belarus and the United States needs a very solid substance that can be written into bilateral agreements. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said so in an interview with RIA Novosti, the text of which was published on the website of the Belarusian foreign ministry.

“We are indeed considering a meeting of the presidents in practical terms, and the corresponding steps are being taken. There was an invitation from President Trump to our president to take part in the Peace Council held in the United States. But, you know, a number of technical issues simply did not allow us to do so. And the point is not the American side, but the fact that today it is quite difficult to fly from Belarus to the United States, given the sanctions the European Union has imposed personally on the president and on overflights by our aircraft,” Ryzhenkov said.

Beyond that, the minister noted, a meeting of the two leaders has to “ripen.” Talks should not be held merely for the sake of talks, so that the heads of state have a chance simply to converse.

“Special messages have repeatedly been passed to our president through Trump’s envoys. There have also been replies, very well-disposed messages, and telephone conversations between the presidents of the two countries. So contact exists. But to hold a meeting, a very good substance is needed — something that can be laid into certain agreements, which the sides will then carry out and which will bring closer a solution to all the questions that matter both to us and to the American side,” the diplomat stressed. “We are open to such a meeting. We are making considerable efforts so that it takes place. But, again, not at any price. And we are not standing with our hand out.”

The minister did not rule out that such a meeting could take place in the near term. “You know both President Trump and our president. These are very active people, quick to move, who do not deliberate for long, who take decisions fast and foresee their consequences.”

Ryzhenkov is convinced that it matters for any state to maintain contacts and to have constructive relations with the United States — just as with Russia, China and the European Union.

“That is why the position in which these relations were in effect frozen, and there was no movement at all on the Washington–Minsk line, was not very acceptable to us,” the foreign minister observed.

Belarus, he said, is interested in trade, economic and financial interaction with the United States. The Americans, for their part, are interested in the fight against illegal migration, cross-border crime, illicit arms trafficking, drugs and human trafficking. “These are the themes that are decisive for us in building cooperation,” the minister said.

As for the American side’s desire to secure the release of a number of prisoners — Ryzhenkov stressed that this is not about politics: all of these people were convicted of criminal offences — the minister believes it is probably explained by the fact that these people at one time acted and broke the law while receiving a certain amount of support from the West and counting on its assistance.

“Of course, to save face, this question also has to be settled” on the American side, the head of the foreign ministry noted. “If we are speaking of the people who are being released today, these are people who have already spent a sufficient term in places of detention. Many of them have already recognised the harm of their actions. Others, if they have not recognised it, have at least understood that it is better not to return to such places. If the American side is ready, together with the Europeans, to deal with such people abroad — please. But, as practice shows, a great many of these fugitives, as we call them, who took part in extremist actions in our country, also show themselves in the European Union. Every day we see a certain cross-section of information from there: someone beat someone, drug trafficking somewhere, trafficking in people, the movement of illegal goods, hooliganism, theft, banditry. That once again shows that they are not so white and fluffy.”

At the same time, Ryzhenkov said Belarus will not develop cooperation with the United States at the expense of relations with its closest allies, above all Russia and China. “There are certain boundaries which, in our interaction with other states, we will never cross,” the Belarusian diplomat stressed.