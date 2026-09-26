Ryzhenkov: Geographical Areas in African Countries Must be Restored to Their Original Names

Geographical locations in African countries should have their original names restored. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated this on September 25 at a high-level event organized at the initiative of the President of Ghana on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, BelTA reports, citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.

The Belarusian delegation supported the efforts of African states to repatriate cultural assets, ensure historical justice, and secure reparations for damage inflicted during the colonial era.

"A proposal was made to step up international efforts in this area through academic communities, historians, as well as museums, archives, and libraries. Participants' attention was drawn to the need to restore the original names of geographical locations in African countries. This initiative by the minister sparked keen interest among the event's participants and received their support," the ministry's press service stated.