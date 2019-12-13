Online streaming
Ryzhenkov: Belarus is ready to accept any Polish specialists in order to look at the situation on the border together
15.07.2024
22:41
President
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
16 hours ago
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
19 hours ago
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
04.11.2024
13:31
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
02.11.2024
19:04
Politics
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
18 hours ago
Union State Council of Ministers to meet in Minsk. What's on agenda?
19 hours ago
CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus
04.11.2024
17:30
10 territorial commissions for election of President of Republic of Belarus formed in Minsk
04.11.2024
12:15
Working visit of Belarusian delegation led by Sergeenko to South Africa begins
04.11.2024
09:24
Society
Golovchenko announces Russia-Belarus Union State media company
15 hours ago
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
04.11.2024
13:02
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
04.11.2024
09:42
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
03.11.2024
22:15
Economy
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
22 hours ago
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange to cooperate with colleagues from Nigeria
01.11.2024
11:00
Belarus and Syria sign statement on eliminating negative consequences of sanctions
29.10.2024
12:57
Why did World Bank scare Belarus with stagnation and stagflation?
27.10.2024
23:16
In the world
Belarusian ambassador presents credentials to Putin
16 hours ago
U.S. intelligence: Iran may strike Israel on day of U.S. elections
22 hours ago
Ukraine will have to capitulate if it fails to mobilize 160,000 people in 2 months
04.11.2024
09:33
Turkey demands arms embargo against Israel
04.11.2024
09:32
Regions
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Zone X
Activity of gray realtors suppressed in Baranovichi
21.03.2024
21:22
Зона Х, угон
21.12.2022
21:24
Cab driver in Minsk did not succumb to offer of phone crooks
28.11.2022
10:52
Pensioners help to detain phone fraudsters
22.06.2022
17:13
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06