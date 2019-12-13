3.43 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates foreign leaders on New Year
On December 31, New Year greetings are traditionally exchanged by politicians at the highest level. Alexander Lukashenko sent New Year greetings to many foreign leaders. The head of state sent New Year greetings to the leadership of Russia and personally to Vladimir Putin, the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, and also to the leaders of the CIS countries. The messages of congratulations on behalf of the President of Belarus were addressed to the heads of other countries in various regions of the world and the heads of international organizations. Letters of congratulations are also sent to prominent religious and public figures.
Numerous New Year greetings from foreign leaders, heads of international organizations, famous figures have been also sent to the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko already received letters of New Year's greetings from the leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Egypt, Serbia, the UAE, India, Syria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Vietnam, Palestine, Rwanda, the Philippines, and Mongolia. In addition, there were greetings from the leadership of various international organizations, including the EAEU, the CSTO, the CIS and the International Monetary Fund. And New Year greetings to the President of Belarus keep coming.
