Saeed Yari: Relations between Tehran and Minsk at their peak today

The relations between Tehran and Minsk are now at their peak, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Belarus Saeed Yari: stated on air of the TV channel ONT.



According to him, sanctions are a serious test for the country and the people. "But during this period we have become much stronger, we have been able to achieve great results in nuclear energy, nanotechnology, stem cell research and even space," said the ambassador.



Iran has been under Western sanctions for over 40 years. And despite everything, the country's economy survived. The ambassador is confident that we have everything to stand up to the collective West. "We already have the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Iran's accession to it is part of our multilateral policy. The SCO is a very important player in both economy, politics and security in our region. Countries like China, India, Russia, Iran, Pakistan can confront the collective West in all directions. We know that Belarus has begun the procedure of joining this organization. And we, of course, support it," he said.



Friendly countries should use these opportunities to confront the United States and the West, underlined Saeed Yari:



"The policy of the Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. has always been the same. It is a policy of containment and overthrowing our regime. We see Washington unceremoniously interfering in the internal affairs of our country. By supporting the protesters, they want to achieve their goal. But they are very wrong. Exactly the same thing happened with you in 2020 after the presidential elections", added the ambassador. They support terrorists by their actions. And we see traces of groups with ties to the West. Recently the French President met with the Iranian opposition. Americans are also unceremoniously supporting the unrest. And I would like to point out that there is a very important line – this is the line between peaceful protest and outright hooliganism, and even chaos. And no country in the world will allow to cross this line, after which the destruction of the state begins.



"Regarding Iran and Belarus, I would like to say that we should support each other and fight together against unjust sanctions. The recent visit of your Prime Minister to Iran and the visit of the Foreign Minister earlier confirm that the relations between Tehran and Minsk are now at the peak of development," Saeed Yari stressed.



