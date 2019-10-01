3.43 RUB
EAEU Summit held in Armenian capital
The EAEU summit took place in the capital of Armenia. This year, the association celebrates its fifth anniversary, however, there are traditionally a lot of pressing issues on the agenda.
The future of the organization largely depends on the level of contact with third countries. An agreement on the establishment of a free trade area with Singapore was signed today, but the agreements with Iran will enter into force on 27 October and will last for three years. Belarus also welcomes such decisions. By establishing a preferential treatment regime, it is important to push governments and businesses towards contacts. Minsk proposes to actively develop the cooperation of the EAEU with the European Union and other regions.
