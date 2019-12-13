CIS Council of Foreign Ministers held in Tajikistan's capital

The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers took place in Dushanbe. The meetings were held in a face-to-face format. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei discussed the issues of cooperation with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Russia. The diplomats did not ignore the Ukraine’s problem. Vladimir Makei stressed that Belarus stands for the fastest possible settlement of the conflict by diplomatic means based on the balance of interests and the construction of a balanced and sustainable mechanism of European security. The minister pointed out that attempts to limit the involvement of Belarus and Russia in international affairs would not only slower the resolution of the situation in Ukraine, but also put the prospects of the peace process, in the organization of which Belarus played a significant role, at additional risk. At the summit, the foreign ministers decided to give the Belarusian Chamber of Notaries the status of the basic organization in the CIS in the sphere of notarial activity. The next meeting of the CIS foreign ministers will be held in October in Nursultan.