Results of CIS summit in Ashgabat

This week the topic of security was widely discussed in the CIS. The heads of state of the Commonwealth met in Ashgabat on Friday. The leaders adopted an appeal on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.



Minsk has a concrete proposal to form a digital neighborhood belt. And the main thing is that our countries need unity in resolving frozen and hot conflicts within the Commonwealth. The declaration of the CIS leaders will help to consolidate the efforts of countries more quickly in the context of digitalization.



