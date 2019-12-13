Sanctions are a window of opportunity for the Union State economy

The quality work with reliable partners is a recipe for resisting the illegal sanctions policy of the West. Those who impose restrictions against Belarus and Russia have already burned themselves on the prices of energy carriers. And this is only the beginning of a chain reaction.



During his conversation with experts on national security, the President paid special attention to the economy. Alexander Lukashenko is sure that the country will be able to overcome the sanctions of the West, and the calculations of foreign forces to destabilize the situation in the country will not be justified. In the foreseeable future, the Russian ruble and yuan will be in higher demand in the fx market of Belarus, as the Eastern markets are now becoming the key markets for our country.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“What we have always fought with Russia for has happened. Finally, the Russian leadership and all Russians have formed a firm understanding that we have to be together, that Russia needs Belarus as much as we need huge Russia. We have been buying and getting energy resources and energy carriers from there, and we will be getting them at approximately the same prices as in the Russian Federation. This is what we have always demanded from Russia. So in the current situation it is better not to "run around" to buy dollars somewhere. Now this dollar is already slowly beginning to sag, because no one needs it, especially because of the sanctions that have been imposed on us. Probably we will soon struggle to have an extra Russian ruble in our pockets or the yuan, because we will mostly trade with these countries.”



Krupnov: Today the main victims of sanctions are not Russia and Belarus, but Europe.



The United States has declared an economic war against Russia and Belarus. But the main victim in this war will not be us, but Europe. It's highly dependent on Russian gas and the transit potential of Belarus. We will rebuild our economies. We have the markets of the EAEU, China, India, Latin America. As for ordinary Europeans, they will have to tighten their belts due to shortsightedness of their politicians.



Sanctions are a window of opportunity for the allied economy



The main beneficiary in this new economic reality is the USA. President of Belarus spoke about this back at the dawn of the first sanctions attacks of the West. Even today experts observe how the market finds its balance again - restrictions opened a window of opportunities for Belarus and Russia.



A bright economic phenomenon is now observed on the western borders of Belarus. The Baltic States which were the first to run to impose sanctions against us two years ago, are now facing deficit of essential goods and are coming to us to buy food.



