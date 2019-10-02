Autumn sessions of House of Representatives and Council of the Republic open Wednesday

The autumn session of the Belarusian parliament is open. There are four dozen issues on the agenda of the autumn session. And 14 bills have already been considered today. The election to the new House of Representatives is scheduled for November 17. The new seventh convocation is scheduled to meet in the Oval Hall in early December. Now the candidates are collecting signatures. And we are waiting for the OSCE team of observers next week. In general, the campaign is going smoothly, the CEC chairman assures.



A new draft law on simplification of drugs registration will be passed. The reference principle has proved its effectiveness for oncologic and cardiac drugs. And they're planning to expand the list. The price will depend on the medicine costs in the neighboring countries to enable overpricing protection.



The Law on Uniformity of Measurements was discussed as well. This is an additional protection for our exporting companies in the EAEU market.



The draft budget for 2020 is being revised now. The public sector employees can count on salary increases of 10-11%. The project of social and economic development until 2025 will be developed in the first half of the next year. This proposal was made by the Speaker at the opening of the closing session for the current Council of the Republic today. So the forecast documents will probably become a new page in the work of their colleagues of the seventh convocation.