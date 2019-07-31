3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
President of Uzbekistan to arrive in Belarus today
The meeting of heads of state will be held in the Palace of Independence in a narrow and extended format. The leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, with a focus on strengthening economic relations.
The presidents also plan to attend the exhibition of the national products of Uzbekistan held these days in the Belarusian capital within the framework of the Forum of Regions of the two countries. The parties concluded the whole package of inter-regional agreements. Minsk will be able to take advantage of the transit potential of Tashkent and share its experience in the development of the IT sphere.
At the end of the year, Minsk and Tashkent are planning to enter the turnover of half a billion dollars.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All