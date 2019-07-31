President of Uzbekistan to arrive in Belarus today

The meeting of heads of state will be held in the Palace of Independence in a narrow and extended format. The leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, with a focus on strengthening economic relations.

The presidents also plan to attend the exhibition of the national products of Uzbekistan held these days in the Belarusian capital within the framework of the Forum of Regions of the two countries. The parties concluded the whole package of inter-regional agreements. Minsk will be able to take advantage of the transit potential of Tashkent and share its experience in the development of the IT sphere.