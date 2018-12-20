Autumn session of Parliament to close today

At a joint meeting of both chambers, the Government will report on its work and answer questions. In addition, the agenda of the final day includes approval by the senators of the country's budget for 2019 and the updated Tax Code. Yesterday the deputies adopted the drafts of these documents in the second reading. The budget will be surplus. Its revenue side will be larger that the expenses. This difference will be directed mainly to the repayment of the country's debt obligations. The social orientation of the main financial document will remain. Among the main innovations of the Tax Code is simplification of tax administration and a change in approaches to the accrual of penalties. Both documents will take effect on January 1.