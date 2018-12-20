Autumn session of Council of Republic and House of Representatives finishes today

This year a good dynamics of economic growth was observed. Industry and construction, transport and trade have worked positively. More than 60% of Belarusian goods were exported. At the same time, new markets appear. So, sales to the EU countries have doubled. This trend will also be decisive next year, where at least 4.5% growth is expected from the industry.



Among the growth reserves of the economy next year is the introduction of new capacities of modernized production. It is planned to produce up to 4 million meters of fabric at Kamvol, and up to 18 million meters at Orsha Flax Factory. New markets are the number one task for all enterprises.

In engineering, the main project is BelGee. In 2019, 25 thousand cars are expected from the plant. The new complex of Grodno Azot will increase fertilizer production by half. All together the expected growth of industrial production is 4.5%.

The Belarusian NPP is among the major investment projects. Next year the first power unit is planned to be launched. In the summer of 2020 the second unit will start its work.

Today, deputies and senators closed the autumn session. Next time they will meet on April 2.