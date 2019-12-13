Session of Belarus-Russia Union PA to be held in Minsk June 20

The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia will be held today in Minsk. The session will consider countering the external challenges and threats, sanctions pressure, propaganda of Nazism and ensuring protection of historical memory.

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia:

We have multidimensional, multi-vector cooperation. There is no sector where we do not cooperate closely. Our economic integration, which is the basis of interstate cooperation, is developing. We simply need to work on a system basis.

In addition, there are plans to assign the commissions the functions of legislative support for the Union programs. This will facilitate closer integration.