Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping have phone conversation on January 10

The leaders discussed a wide range of international, bilateral and domestic issues. These days Belarus and China will mark an important date in the history of bilateral cooperation: the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. In this context, the leaders exchanged congratulations and discussed in detail the projects currently underway and opportunities for expanding cooperation in many areas.





The parties agreed to deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries and promote China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership to continuously achieve new results. It was emphasized that China and Belarus effectively cooperate in multilateral organizations and firmly support each other in protecting their core interests, which reflects the strategic value of Sino-Belarusian cooperation. The Chinese leader said: "China is against any interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus and supports Belarus in choosing a development path that meets its national peculiarities and conditions."





Touching upon the current international agenda, the President of Belarus and the PRC President exchanged views on the situation in Kazakhstan. Alexander Lukashenko informed his counterpart on the activities of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan and the results of the extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping also touched upon the issues of counteracting the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.