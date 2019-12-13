Golovchenko and Mishustin hold phone conversation

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, BelTA reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the government press service.



The Prime Ministers discussed urgent tasks for the expansion of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation amid the economic sanctions imposed by unfriendly countries. The main attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in energy, industry, transport infrastructure and other areas. Roman Golovchenko and Mikhail Mishustin also discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Belarus and Russia during the meeting at the cosmodrome Vostochny on April 12 this year. The parties once again stressed the focus on the prompt resolution of all issues within the framework of the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union.



