Phone conversation between presidents of Belarus and Russia

A phone conversation between the Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin has been held, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

The Russian leader called to his Belarusian counterpart. The heads of state reviewed the working issues discussed during the recent meeting at Valaam.

Vladimir Putin cordially thanked Alexander Lukashenko for his participation and assistance in the prisoner exchange, held the previous day.

