CSTO Collective Security Council discusses situation in Kazakhstan

The situation in Kazakhstan became the reason for an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The meeting began with a moment of silence, and today Kazakhstan declared mourning for the dead.

A few days ago the leaders of six nations adopted a momentous decision, which was in fact a turning point in overcoming the bloodshed. The CSTO deployed its peacekeepers to control strategic facilities in Kazakhstan. It provided resources for the legitimate authorities to restore order to the streets, where looters and armed gangs were rampaging. The CSTO responded to the request for help from the President of Kazakhstan. This right to collective defense is granted by Article 51 of the UN Charter. Thanks to this prompt response, the situation has been brought under control.

President of Kazakhstan: the country has experienced the most difficult days of its independence

Within a few days in January, the country experienced some of the worst days during the time of its independence. The President of Kazakhstan thanked the CSTO for a true military brotherhood. It is now clear that there was a deliberate terrorist attack behind the so-called peaceful protests, with the main goal of undermining the constitutional order and an attempted coup d'etat.

CSTO proves its effectiveness

The analysis of events in Kazakhstan clearly shows the presence of external factor. Exactly the same thing happened in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine, as well in Belarus not so long ago. In the opinion of the Belarusian leader, this process will continue, but the conclusions should be drawn.

The situation in Kazakhstan is normalized, but future challenges are obvious. This is a reason to think about strengthening the CSTO. The organization has demonstrated its efficiency, it should continue to correspond to the times.

The main thing is to counter threats effectively. Almost all the leaders noted the significant role that cyber threats play in such events, as well as media support in general. Alexander Lukashenko laid emphasis on the quality of work in the information field in counteracting the hybrid aggression.

One should draw the appropriate conclusions from the events in Kazakhstan and see not only threats from the outside but also the internal reasons. This opinion was expressed by the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, as he answered the questions of journalists.